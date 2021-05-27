Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK) Shares Purchased by Sepio Capital LP

Sepio Capital LP lifted its holdings in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK) by 13.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 218,907 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,431 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MACK. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $1,219,000. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 550,679 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,458,000 after purchasing an additional 19,169 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 255,503 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 3,572 shares in the last quarter. 59.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $6.35 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.63. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.06 and a 1-year high of $9.45.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

In other news, Director Eric Andersen bought 23,629 shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.06 per share, for a total transaction of $143,191.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 79,056 shares of company stock valued at $507,876 in the last 90 days. 21.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Profile

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

