MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $43.24

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $43.24 and last traded at $43.13, with a volume of 132030 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.74.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MGM. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Argus upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.56.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.02 billion, a PE ratio of -9.83 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 3.86.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.18. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 17.93% and a negative net margin of 47.65%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. MGM Resorts International’s quarterly revenue was down 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a $0.002 dividend. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.25%.

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Mary Chris Jammet sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $185,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,752. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Todd Meinert sold 6,186 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total value of $255,234.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $857,795.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,686 shares of company stock worth $5,236,344 in the last ninety days. 5.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,657,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,715,000 after buying an additional 284,483 shares in the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 242.6% during the 1st quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 10,591,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,375,000 after buying an additional 7,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 63.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,763,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,110,000 after buying an additional 2,613,254 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in MGM Resorts International by 4.1% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,067,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,508,000 after purchasing an additional 238,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter valued at about $177,891,000. 63.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

