Michelle Jarrard Purchases 2,000 Shares of Crawford & Company (OTCMKTS:CRD-A) Stock

Crawford & Company (OTCMKTS:CRD-A) Director Michelle Jarrard acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $20,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,890. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Michelle Jarrard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 21st, Michelle Jarrard purchased 2,000 shares of Crawford & Company stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.59 per share, with a total value of $19,180.00.

CRD-A stock opened at $9.38 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.93.

Crawford & Company provides claims management and outsourcing solutions for carriers, brokers, and corporations in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Crawford Claims Solutions segment offers claims management services to insurance carriers and self-insured entities related to property, casualty, and catastrophe losses caused by physical damage to commercial and residential real properties, as well as personal property and marine losses.

