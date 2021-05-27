Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) CFO Sells $175,787.45 in Stock

Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.15, for a total value of $175,787.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of MCHP opened at $155.54 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $152.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.89. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52-week low of $94.05 and a 52-week high of $166.67. The company has a market cap of $42.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.68.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.11. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.413 per share. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.16%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MCHP shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Microchip Technology from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. B. Riley raised their target price on Microchip Technology from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Longbow Research raised Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Microchip Technology from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Microchip Technology from $135.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.55.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Microchip Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Microchip Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 91.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, aerospace, office communication, and computing applications.

