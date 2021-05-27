Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Earns “Market Perform” Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $160.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $245.00.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and cut their target price for the stock from $208.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $255.00 to $251.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mirati Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $217.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRTX opened at $150.66 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of -17.52 and a beta of 1.40. Mirati Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $91.90 and a 1 year high of $249.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $157.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.18.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.13) by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.17 million. Mirati Therapeutics’s revenue was down 96.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.02) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mirati Therapeutics will post -10.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Benjamin Hickey sold 2,369 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.44, for a total value of $417,986.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,181 shares in the company, valued at $5,148,695.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bruce L. A. Carter sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total transaction of $398,497.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,725 shares in the company, valued at $1,013,954.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 417,030 shares of company stock worth $75,710,835 over the last 90 days. 3.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 84.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $82,000.

About Mirati Therapeutics

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

