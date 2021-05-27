Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $212.70 Million

Analysts predict that Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) will report $212.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Mission Produce’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $210.39 million and the highest estimate coming in at $215.00 million. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Mission Produce will report full year sales of $897.19 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $889.20 million to $905.17 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $996.71 million, with estimates ranging from $981.81 million to $1.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Mission Produce.

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $173.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.50 million.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AVO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Mission Produce in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mission Produce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Mission Produce from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Mission Produce in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.57.

AVO stock opened at $20.32 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.96. Mission Produce has a 12-month low of $11.75 and a 12-month high of $22.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

In other Mission Produce news, Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $6,825,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,333 shares in the company, valued at $162,493.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen J. Barnard acquired 11,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.60 per share, for a total transaction of $197,120.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Mission Produce by 62.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 19,755 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Mission Produce in the first quarter worth approximately $363,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mission Produce by 165.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 127,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,430,000 after buying an additional 79,569 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mission Produce by 3.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 2,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mission Produce by 74.7% in the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,254,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,839,000 after buying an additional 536,101 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

About Mission Produce

Mission Produce, Inc engages in sourcing, producing, and distributing avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It serves retail, wholesale, and foodservice customers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

