Mist (MIST) Price Down 18.1% Over Last Week

Mist (CURRENCY:MIST) traded 11.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 26th. One Mist coin can now be bought for about $0.0579 or 0.00000154 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mist has a total market cap of $3.26 million and approximately $255,653.00 worth of Mist was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Mist has traded 18.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.88 or 0.00082269 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005391 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002665 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00018567 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $372.33 or 0.00992073 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002668 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,656.70 or 0.09743293 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.47 or 0.00091842 BTC.

About Mist

MIST is a coin. Mist’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,357,088 coins. Mist’s official Twitter account is @mistnft

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemist was started with a tweet by @thegostep. There is no “dev team”. There is no company. There is only a community of alchemists figuring out what to build in the open. There is no roadmap. An alchemist never makes forward-looking statements, simply because the future is unpredictable. The only plan is there is no plan. “

Buying and Selling Mist

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mist directly using U.S. dollars.

