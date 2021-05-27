Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $40.20 billion-$41.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $40.65 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mistras Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 21st.

MG stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.05. 3,203 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,355. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.66. Mistras Group has a twelve month low of $3.15 and a twelve month high of $12.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. Mistras Group had a negative net margin of 1.08% and a negative return on equity of 1.53%. The firm had revenue of $153.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.90 million. Research analysts anticipate that Mistras Group will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mistras Group news, Director Manuel N. Stamatakis purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.98 per share, for a total transaction of $149,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 175,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,750,212.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

Mistras Group Company Profile

Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. It offers non-destructive testing services, as well as predictive maintenance assessments of fixed and rotating assets, and inline inspection for pipelines; and engineering consulting services primarily for process equipment, technologies, and facilities.

