Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $40.20 billion-$41.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $40.65 billion.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mistras Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 21st.
MG stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.05. 3,203 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,355. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.66. Mistras Group has a twelve month low of $3.15 and a twelve month high of $12.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.35.
In other Mistras Group news, Director Manuel N. Stamatakis purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.98 per share, for a total transaction of $149,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 175,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,750,212.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 33.40% of the company’s stock.
Mistras Group Company Profile
Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. It offers non-destructive testing services, as well as predictive maintenance assessments of fixed and rotating assets, and inline inspection for pipelines; and engineering consulting services primarily for process equipment, technologies, and facilities.
Featured Article: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?
Receive News & Ratings for Mistras Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mistras Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.