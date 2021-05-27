Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELY) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 29,800 shares, an increase of 344.8% from the April 29th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS MIELY opened at $30.90 on Thursday. Mitsubishi Electric has a twelve month low of $25.11 and a twelve month high of $33.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.52.

About Mitsubishi Electric

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells electrical and electronic equipment worldwide. The company offers turbine generators, hydraulic turbine generators, nuclear power plant and power electronics equipment, motors, transformers, circuit breakers, gas insulated switchgears, switch controls, display devices, surveillance-system control and security systems, transmission and distribution ICT systems, large display devices, locomotive and rolling stock electrical equipment, elevators, escalators, building security and management systems, and others.

