Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELY) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 29,800 shares, an increase of 344.8% from the April 29th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
OTCMKTS MIELY opened at $30.90 on Thursday. Mitsubishi Electric has a twelve month low of $25.11 and a twelve month high of $33.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.52.
About Mitsubishi Electric
Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?
Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.