Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 10,496 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,601 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,496 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $2,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,822,378 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $288,632,000 after purchasing an additional 3,585,412 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the 4th quarter worth $76,288,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,492,290 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $663,871,000 after buying an additional 1,216,161 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,101,900 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $137,354,000 after buying an additional 956,889 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,548,854 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $79,885,000 after acquiring an additional 759,379 shares in the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 58,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total transaction of $1,502,539.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian Martin sold 46,421 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $1,206,946.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,309,256. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 138,746 shares of company stock worth $3,573,621 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JNPR opened at $26.57 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.51 and a 12-month high of $27.83.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 4.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.47%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James upped their target price on Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Juniper Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Juniper Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.38.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; and NorthStar controllers.

