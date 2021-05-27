Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 1,753 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 8.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,716 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $2,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OC. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Owens Corning in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Owens Corning during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Owens Corning by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 660 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Owens Corning by 1,555.6% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 745 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Owens Corning in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Owens Corning stock opened at $106.03 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $100.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Owens Corning has a twelve month low of $50.42 and a twelve month high of $109.89. The company has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.56.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 10.10%. Owens Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 8.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 12,000 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total value of $1,164,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,531 shares in the company, valued at $3,447,217.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 9,525 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.62, for a total value of $882,205.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,292,973.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,866 shares of company stock valued at $3,028,841 in the last quarter. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

OC has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $76.00 price target (down previously from $95.00) on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on Owens Corning from $89.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Owens Corning from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.75.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning manufactures and markets a range of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

