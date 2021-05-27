Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 3,484 Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,226 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,484 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $2,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 13,382,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,840,000 after buying an additional 247,286 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,874,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,881,000 after acquiring an additional 583,137 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,325,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219,156 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,065,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,646,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.39% of the company’s stock.

CCEP stock opened at $60.17 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.78. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 52 week low of $34.02 and a 52 week high of $61.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.98.

CCEP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.70.

About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, flavored water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

