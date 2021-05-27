Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $2,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FDS. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 521.7% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.90, for a total transaction of $764,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,956,842.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $278.00 to $261.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $263.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $291.30.

Shares of NYSE FDS opened at $331.51 on Thursday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $279.01 and a 12-month high of $365.77. The company has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $327.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $324.23.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by ($0.02). FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 48.42%. The firm had revenue of $391.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be given a $0.82 dividend. This is a boost from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.33%.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

