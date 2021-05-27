Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 8,358 Shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 18.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,358 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Discovery were worth $2,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DISCA. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Discovery during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discovery during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Discovery in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Discovery during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. 42.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ DISCA opened at $31.82 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.89. Discovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.07 and a 1 year high of $78.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Discovery had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Discovery, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Discovery from $41.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Discovery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet lowered Discovery from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Discovery from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Discovery has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.20.

In other Discovery news, Director Kenneth W. Lowe sold 111,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total transaction of $5,399,040.00. Also, CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels sold 167,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total value of $9,630,584.91. Insiders have sold a total of 658,942 shares of company stock valued at $40,871,231 over the last quarter. 5.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

