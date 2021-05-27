Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Cuts Position in Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) by 26.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,431 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Virgin Galactic were worth $3,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,890,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,589,000 after buying an additional 194,894 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,960,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,512,000 after acquiring an additional 8,940 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Virgin Galactic by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 590,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,087,000 after acquiring an additional 4,868 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 1.1% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 590,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,087,000 after purchasing an additional 6,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 589,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,991,000 after buying an additional 9,147 shares during the last quarter. 23.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Virgin Galactic news, Director Chamath Palihapitiya sold 3,100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total value of $109,368,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,910,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,235,101.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Virgin Investments Ltd sold 1,484,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.86, for a total transaction of $39,860,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,484,000 shares of company stock worth $200,490,240 over the last 90 days. 14.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE SPCE opened at $27.00 on Thursday. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.21 and a twelve month high of $62.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.20. The stock has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.00 and a beta of 0.38.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.24). During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.86) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

SPCE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. UBS Group upgraded Virgin Galactic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Virgin Galactic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Securities began coverage on Virgin Galactic in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Virgin Galactic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.79.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

