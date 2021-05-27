Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Releases Earnings Results

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The auto parts company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.24, Fidelity Earnings reports. Modine Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 11.46% and a positive return on equity of 10.84%.

Shares of MOD traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.46. 2,290 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,490. Modine Manufacturing has a 1-year low of $4.71 and a 1-year high of $17.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.15 and a 200-day moving average of $13.99. The stock has a market cap of $846.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.79.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MOD. Colliers Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research report on Sunday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th.

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Vehicular Thermal Solutions, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Building HVAC Systems segments.

