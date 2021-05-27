Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) EVP Sells $824,663.88 in Stock

Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) EVP Thomas L. Tran sold 3,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.03, for a total transaction of $824,663.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,004,090.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of MOH stock opened at $251.62 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $254.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.40 and a 1 year high of $273.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.73.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $4.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.66. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 33.87% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.92 EPS. Molina Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 13.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 85.3% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 58.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 395.3% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

MOH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $267.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research report on Monday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $253.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.57.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 4.0 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 15 states.

