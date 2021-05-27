Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Northstar Investment Advisors LLC

Northstar Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 281 shares during the quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 75.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.13.

Mondelez International stock opened at $63.63 on Thursday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.41 and a 52 week high of $64.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.66.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The business had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 48.65%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.