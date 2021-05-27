Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Grows Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 24.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 932,622 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 181,450 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for 2.9% of Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $134,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded down $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $148.07. 236,589 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,500,383. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.37. The firm has a market cap of $204.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.60. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.53 and a 1-year high of $148.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.54 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 58.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 74.09%.

In related news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total value of $2,908,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,033,824.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PEP shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.23.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

