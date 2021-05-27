Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Has $41.88 Million Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 19.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 375,604 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,129 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $41,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the third quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Golden Green Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. Veracity Capital LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 107,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 42,525 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth $563,000. Institutional investors own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on ABBV shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a $135.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.31.

Shares of ABBV stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $114.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 312,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,121,151. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.11 and a 52-week high of $118.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $112.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $202.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.44, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.84.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. AbbVie had a return on equity of 136.75% and a net margin of 10.28%. The firm had revenue of $13.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 8,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $916,668.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,035 shares in the company, valued at $2,827,661.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total value of $470,281.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 63,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,127,171.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 202,251 shares of company stock valued at $21,981,948 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

