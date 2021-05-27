MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 19.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,957 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $2,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aequim Alternative Investments LP grew its position in shares of MongoDB by 13,944.9% in the 4th quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after acquiring an additional 9,928,800 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 4th quarter worth about $315,895,000. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 4th quarter worth about $289,179,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,105,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,954,000 after buying an additional 554,855 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in MongoDB in the fourth quarter worth about $195,138,000. 84.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other MongoDB news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 225,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.73, for a total transaction of $65,189,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 457,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,502,220.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.29, for a total transaction of $57,507.87. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 55,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,664,237.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 350,720 shares of company stock valued at $102,456,718. Corporate insiders own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDB opened at $295.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $288.46 and its 200-day moving average is $323.50. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12-month low of $186.27 and a 12-month high of $428.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.45 and a beta of 0.73.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $171.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.05 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 45.22% and a negative return on equity of 648.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MDB shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on MongoDB from $394.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on MongoDB from $415.00 to $377.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Argus raised MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $406.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $377.31.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

