Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) Downgraded to Hold at Berenberg Bank

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) was downgraded by Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th.

Shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment stock opened at $19.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 7.86 and a quick ratio of 7.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.34. Monmouth Real Estate Investment has a 52-week low of $12.76 and a 52-week high of $19.50.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.20. Monmouth Real Estate Investment had a net margin of 59.97% and a return on equity of 18.16%. Analysts predict that Monmouth Real Estate Investment will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 700,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,130,000 after purchasing an additional 252,720 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment in the 4th quarter worth about $2,290,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 96,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 202,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 43,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 39,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 6,831 shares during the last quarter. 65.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 121 properties, containing a total of approximately 24.5 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 31 states.

