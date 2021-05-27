Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Acquired by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,264 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $3,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MPWR. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 446 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,774,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,856,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 92.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MPWR. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $336.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $350.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $381.90.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, VP Saria Tseng sold 1,741 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.82, for a total transaction of $542,878.62. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 266,870 shares in the company, valued at $83,215,403.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.78, for a total transaction of $330,125.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,941,063.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 109,888 shares of company stock valued at $37,457,126 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

MPWR stock traded up $6.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $345.27. 4,768 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 399,939. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $202.01 and a twelve month high of $406.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $352.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $351.85.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $254.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.43 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 18.23%. Monolithic Power Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

