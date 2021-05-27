Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR) Given “Buy” Rating at Brookline Capital Management

Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Brookline Capital Management in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital started coverage on Monopar Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Monopar Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

NASDAQ MNPR opened at $5.76 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.34. Monopar Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.28 and a 12-month high of $17.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.58 and a beta of 1.12.

Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.03. As a group, research analysts predict that Monopar Therapeutics will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monopar Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Monopar Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monopar Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $163,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Monopar Therapeutics by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 5,838 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Monopar Therapeutics Company Profile

Monopar Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing proprietary therapeutics to enhance clinical outcomes for cancer patients in the United States. It is involved in developing Validive, a clonidine mucobuccal tablet that is in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the treatment of radiation induced severe oral mucositis in oropharyngeal cancer patients; Camsirubicin, a topoisomerase II-alpha targeted analog of doxorubicin engineered to retain anticancer activity and for minimizing toxic effects on the heart, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial; and MNPR-101, a humanized monoclonal antibody for the treatment of advanced cancers and severe COVID-19 that is in preclinical stage.

