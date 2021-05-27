Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MAAC) Short Interest Update

Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MAAC) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 260,900 shares, an increase of 433.5% from the April 29th total of 48,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 405,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of MAAC stock opened at $9.86 on Thursday. Montes Archimedes Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.61 and a 1 year high of $10.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.86.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Montes Archimedes Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Montes Archimedes Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Montes Archimedes Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $141,000. Ionic Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Montes Archimedes Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Montes Archimedes Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $249,000. 34.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. focuses to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

