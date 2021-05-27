More Coin Hits Market Capitalization of $128,560.24 (MORE)

More Coin (CURRENCY:MORE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 27th. One More Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0643 or 0.00000163 BTC on major exchanges. More Coin has a market cap of $128,560.24 and approximately $4,336.00 worth of More Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, More Coin has traded 36% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.16 or 0.00086514 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005412 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002534 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00018619 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $386.16 or 0.00978092 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002535 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,776.75 or 0.09566075 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.38 or 0.00092155 BTC.

More Coin Coin Profile

More Coin (CRYPTO:MORE) is a coin. It was first traded on June 26th, 2019. More Coin’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. More Coin’s official Twitter account is @getmorecoin . More Coin’s official website is www.mre.live

According to CryptoCompare, “MORE is an innovation in nightlife, live entertainment, and membership. A membership to MORE will give users preferred access to nightclubs in Los Angeles, New York, Las Vegas, and Orange County. MORE members have access to reciprocal clubs around the country in addition to MORE home clubs. MORE members may also spend cryptocurrency on various club services. “

More Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as More Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire More Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase More Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

