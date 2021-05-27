Morgan Stanley Boosts FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Price Target to $45.00

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

FE has been the subject of several other reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. FirstEnergy currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.55.

NYSE:FE opened at $37.58 on Monday. FirstEnergy has a twelve month low of $22.85 and a twelve month high of $44.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.80 and a 200-day moving average of $32.72. The firm has a market cap of $20.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 0.24.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that FirstEnergy will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.27%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 152.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in FirstEnergy during the first quarter worth $27,000. Curi Capital acquired a new position in FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It operates 24,035 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 272,531 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits, as well as owns substations with a total installed transformer capacity of approximately 155,920,348 kilovolt-amperes.

