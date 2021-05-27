Morgan Stanley Boosts H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) Price Target to $26.00

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $26.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.97% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on HRB. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of H&R Block from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 target price (up previously from $24.00) on shares of H&R Block in a research note on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of H&R Block in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

Shares of HRB opened at $24.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 63.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.49. H&R Block has a fifty-two week low of $13.05 and a fifty-two week high of $25.96.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.12. H&R Block had a net margin of 3.28% and a negative return on equity of 178.12%. The company had revenue of $308.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.59) EPS. H&R Block’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that H&R Block will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in H&R Block during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of H&R Block in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of H&R Block in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of H&R Block by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of H&R Block by 2,376.8% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 3,589 shares during the last quarter. 85.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, do-it-yourself (DIY) tax, and virtual tax preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

