Morgan Stanley Boosts KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) Price Target to $22.00

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.75% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.62.

Shares of KnowBe4 stock opened at $18.07 on Wednesday. KnowBe4 has a twelve month low of $16.77 and a twelve month high of $26.98.

In other KnowBe4 news, major shareholder Vii Gp Ltd. Vepf purchased 1,875,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $30,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Lars Letonoff sold 252,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $4,045,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development of security awareness training and simulated phishing platform. Its security awareness platform enables organizations to assess, monitor, and minimize the ongoing cybersecurity threat of social engineering attacks. The company's products include Kevin Mitnick Security Awareness Training, a security awareness training product; KnowBe4 Enterprise Awareness Training, an integrated platform that simulated random attacks; KCM GRC Platform, a SaaS-based GRC platform; PhishER, analyses suspected attacks that employees report by clicking the Phish Alert Button within their email applications; and KnowBe4 Compliance Manager that help customers save time and resources by providing an intuitive user interface with streamlined workflows that enables visibility into the ongoing audit and compliance processes at various levels of the business.

