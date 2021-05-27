Morgan Stanley Cuts TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Price Target to $62.00

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $62.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TPIC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TPI Composites from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Craig Hallum lowered TPI Composites from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on TPI Composites from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Roth Capital raised their price target on TPI Composites from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of TPI Composites in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $59.67.

Shares of TPIC stock opened at $48.64 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -74.83 and a beta of 1.58. TPI Composites has a 1 year low of $20.22 and a 1 year high of $81.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $404.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.90 million. TPI Composites had a positive return on equity of 13.12% and a negative net margin of 1.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that TPI Composites will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

In other TPI Composites news, insider Thomas J. Castle sold 1,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $53,869.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,861 shares in the company, valued at $411,130.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven C. Lockard sold 158,593 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $7,136,685.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 584,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,293,275. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 221,859 shares of company stock valued at $10,330,674. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in TPI Composites during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TPI Composites during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 251.5% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of TPI Composites in the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TPI Composites during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

About TPI Composites

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators.

