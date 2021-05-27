Morgan Stanley Increases Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) Price Target to $143.00

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $132.00 to $143.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 4.67% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $111.00 to $136.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.79.

Shares of NYSE:MMC traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $136.62. 2,345 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,746,676. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.40. The company has a market cap of $69.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 52 week low of $101.51 and a 52 week high of $139.22.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 30.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 6,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total transaction of $706,090.00. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMC. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter worth about $428,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1,366.1% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Gillson Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $15,207,000. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 15.2% in the first quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

