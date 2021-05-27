Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Bought by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,309 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $4,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 98,409,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,740,591,000 after buying an additional 10,552,671 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 104.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,972,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,465,213,000 after acquiring an additional 18,409,146 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,296,799,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,475,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,197,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789,654 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,109,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $966,890,000 after purchasing an additional 392,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.58.

In related news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $5,857,349.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 267,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,449,274.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MS traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $88.98. The company had a trading volume of 299,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,726,882. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $43.52 and a 12-month high of $91.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.44.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.47. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 23.73%. The company had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.28%.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following business segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

