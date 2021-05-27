Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Purchased by Geller Advisors LLC

Geller Advisors LLC boosted its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 98.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares during the period. Geller Advisors LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. American Research & Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MS traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $89.56. The company had a trading volume of 209,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,726,882. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $43.52 and a 12 month high of $91.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $166.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.44.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.47. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The firm had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 21.28%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Morgan Stanley has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.58.

In other news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $5,857,349.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 267,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,449,274.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following business segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

