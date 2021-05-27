Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Sold by Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 13.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 406 shares during the period. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MS. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 10.3% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 14,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Tlwm raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Tlwm now owns 10,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.5% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 127,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 64.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,371,000 after acquiring an additional 27,161 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $5,857,349.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 267,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,449,274.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MS shares. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Berenberg Bank raised Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.58.

Shares of NYSE MS opened at $89.35 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $166.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.57. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $43.52 and a 12 month high of $91.35.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.47. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The firm had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.28%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following business segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

Featured Article: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.