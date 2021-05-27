Morgan Stanley Raises Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Price Target to $175.00

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on NSC. Argus increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $272.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $234.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a hold rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $259.71.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NSC opened at $279.65 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $279.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $255.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Norfolk Southern has a 12 month low of $166.00 and a 12 month high of $295.14.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 23.51%. Norfolk Southern’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 42.81%.

In other news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.30, for a total value of $1,066,710.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,155,705.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 119.3% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth $366,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,194 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,222,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter worth about $1,200,000. Finally, Physicians Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,027 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,692,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.12% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.