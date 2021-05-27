Morpheus Labs Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1.50 Million (MITX)

Morpheus Labs (CURRENCY:MITX) traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 27th. In the last week, Morpheus Labs has traded 28.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Morpheus Labs has a total market capitalization of $18.18 million and $1.50 million worth of Morpheus Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Morpheus Labs coin can currently be bought for $0.0430 or 0.00000109 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.17 or 0.00084327 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00005188 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002544 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00019573 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $384.60 or 0.00977872 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002546 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,798.59 or 0.09658293 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.31 or 0.00092320 BTC.

About Morpheus Labs

Morpheus Labs (MITX) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 15th, 2018. Morpheus Labs’ total supply is 723,999,995 coins and its circulating supply is 423,303,958 coins. Morpheus Labs’ official website is morpheuslabs.io . Morpheus Labs’ official Twitter account is @morpheus_labs_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Morpheus Infrastructure Platform is focused on building adaptable blockchain technologies for companies looking into various possible use cases. The Morpheus platform allows you to choose the programing language and blockchain runtimes and provides an interface for users to experiment with blockchain technologies and create applications. Morpheus Infrastructure Token (MITX) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Morpheus Labs

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Morpheus Labs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Morpheus Labs should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Morpheus Labs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

