MoSys (NASDAQ:MOSY) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

MoSys (NASDAQ:MOSY) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1 million-$1.30 million.

MOSY traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.43. 1,702 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,528,841. The company has a market cap of $27.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.96 and a current ratio of 6.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.26. MoSys has a one year low of $1.32 and a one year high of $7.12.

Get MoSys alerts:

MoSys (NASDAQ:MOSY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor producer reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.34 million during the quarter. MoSys had a negative net margin of 54.47% and a negative return on equity of 67.59%.

MoSys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a semiconductor company in North America, Japan, Taiwan, and internationally. The company develops and sells integrated circuits (ICs) for high-speed cloud networking, communications, security appliance, video, monitor and test, and computing markets.

Further Reading: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for MoSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.