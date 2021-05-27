Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Brokerages expect Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.64 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Motorcar Parts of America’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.57 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.68. Motorcar Parts of America reported earnings of $0.59 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, June 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Motorcar Parts of America will report full year earnings of $1.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.78. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.30. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Motorcar Parts of America.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MPAA. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Motorcar Parts of America from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

NASDAQ MPAA traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.61. 673 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,903. The stock has a market capitalization of $450.01 million, a PE ratio of 37.30 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.71. Motorcar Parts of America has a 1-year low of $14.35 and a 1-year high of $26.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.32.

In related news, Director Duane Franklin Miller sold 3,410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.19, for a total value of $82,487.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,963 shares in the company, valued at $216,814.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 425.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 61,725 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after buying an additional 49,968 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,975,457 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,758,000 after purchasing an additional 61,464 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 48,001 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 4,830 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America by 334.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 38,208 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 29,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,126,000. 97.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy-duty truck, industrial, marine, and agricultural application replacement parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; brake-related products comprising brake calipers, brake boosters, and brake master cylinders; and diagnostics and other products, which consist of diagnostics systems and advanced power emulators that are used for development of electric vehicles and aerospace applications, as well as power electronic products for the development and production of electric vehicles and turbochargers.

