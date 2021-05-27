MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSADY) Short Interest Up 322.9% in May

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSADY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 44,400 shares, a growth of 322.9% from the April 29th total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MSADY opened at $15.20 on Thursday. MS&AD Insurance Group has a 12 month low of $12.43 and a 12 month high of $16.11. The company has a market cap of $18.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.97.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MS&AD Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides insurance and financial services worldwide. The company offers fire and allied, marine, personal accident, voluntary automobile, compulsory automobile liability, and others non-insurance products; life insurance products; and reinsurance services.

