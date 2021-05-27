mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) Price Tops $1.06 on Major Exchanges (MTA)

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) (CURRENCY:MTA) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 27th. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) has a total market capitalization of $18.39 million and $4.91 million worth of mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.06 or 0.00002677 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) has traded 13.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.57 or 0.00087219 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00005553 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002524 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00018791 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $390.02 or 0.00984093 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002527 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,818.73 or 0.09635328 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.59 or 0.00092327 BTC.

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) Profile

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) is a coin. It launched on July 13th, 2020. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)’s total supply is 99,995,245 coins and its circulating supply is 17,336,544 coins. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)’s official Twitter account is @mstable_

According to CryptoCompare, “mStable is designed to unify the stablecoins, lending, and swapping into one standard. mStable assets are liquidity shares that also function as stablecoins in their own right. “

Buying and Selling mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)

