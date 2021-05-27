M&T Bank Corp Boosts Holdings in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 576 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in EnPro Industries were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in EnPro Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in EnPro Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in EnPro Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in EnPro Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

NPO stock opened at $90.54 on Thursday. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.30 and a twelve month high of $96.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.61 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.87.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.42. EnPro Industries had a positive return on equity of 7.30% and a negative net margin of 1.52%. The firm had revenue of $279.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.90 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. EnPro Industries’s payout ratio is currently 26.54%.

In other EnPro Industries news, Director John Humphrey purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $83.37 per share, with a total value of $208,425.00. Also, Director Thomas M. Botts purchased 2,137 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $93.49 per share, for a total transaction of $199,788.13. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $529,994.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 4,857 shares of company stock worth $428,790. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NPO. Sidoti began coverage on EnPro Industries in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on EnPro Industries from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

EnPro Industries Company Profile

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing, and service of engineered industrial products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; and dynamic, flange, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

