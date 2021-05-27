M&T Bank Corp Boosts Stake in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) by 33.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,234 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,326 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Ingevity were worth $697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NGVT. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Ingevity during the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Ingevity by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ingevity during the fourth quarter worth about $2,957,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Ingevity during the fourth quarter worth about $772,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Ingevity by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Ingevity news, EVP Stuart Edward Jr. Woodcock sold 5,178 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.76, for a total transaction of $444,065.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,617,052.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NGVT. Loop Capital cut Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Ingevity from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Ingevity from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.80.

Shares of NYSE:NGVT opened at $82.97 on Thursday. Ingevity Co. has a 52-week low of $46.50 and a 52-week high of $89.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 2.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.86.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.24. Ingevity had a return on equity of 33.94% and a net margin of 15.19%. The firm had revenue of $320.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ingevity Co. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ingevity

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.

