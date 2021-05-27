M&T Bank Corp Decreases Stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

M&T Bank Corp reduced its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 614 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 23,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 15,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 19,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 38,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,238,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:GDX opened at $39.46 on Thursday. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $30.64 and a 52-week high of $45.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.19.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

