M&T Bank Corp Grows Position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) by 31.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,815 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,789 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 5,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 8,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Shares of WPM stock opened at $48.14 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.24. The stock has a market cap of $21.67 billion, a PE ratio of 37.61, a P/E/G ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.36. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 1 year low of $34.85 and a 1 year high of $57.89.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.36. The firm had revenue of $324.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.94 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 49.33%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is an increase from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.64%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on WPM shares. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective (up from $60.00) on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Wheaton Precious Metals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.58.

Wheaton Precious Metals Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

Recommended Story: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM).

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.