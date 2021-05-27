M&T Bank Corp Has $636,000 Position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

M&T Bank Corp reduced its position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,544 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,758 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MRO. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,936 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 600.0% during the 1st quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 20,938 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total transaction of $262,771.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 223,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,803,029.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 67,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total value of $744,525.00. Insiders have sold 155,938 shares of company stock valued at $1,755,197 in the last quarter. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marathon Oil stock opened at $11.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.11. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12 month low of $3.73 and a 12 month high of $13.29. The company has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 3.23.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Marathon Oil had a negative return on equity of 5.80% and a negative net margin of 44.69%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently -13.79%.

A number of brokerages have commented on MRO. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Wolfe Research raised Marathon Oil from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet raised Marathon Oil from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Marathon Oil from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Marathon Oil from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.02.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties.

