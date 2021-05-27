M&T Bank Corp Has $790,000 Position in Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) by 34.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,514 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Ranpak were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PACK. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its position in Ranpak by 134.7% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Ranpak by 93.1% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 2,592 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Ranpak by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Ranpak by 118.3% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 8,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ranpak during the 4th quarter worth approximately $265,000. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PACK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Ranpak in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Sidoti assumed coverage on Ranpak in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ranpak from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Shares of NYSE PACK opened at $22.39 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Ranpak Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $6.79 and a 12 month high of $25.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.03 and a 200-day moving average of $17.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.84 and a beta of 0.99.

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.10. Ranpak had a negative return on equity of 2.58% and a negative net margin of 4.19%.

Ranpak Company Profile

Ranpak Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provide product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company manufactures and assembles proprietary protective systems that convert kraft paper into a range of packaging and cushioning products to address its customers' needs.

