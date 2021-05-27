M&T Bank Corp Sells 836 Shares of Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its position in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) by 22.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,953 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 836 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Enstar Group were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGR. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Enstar Group by 6.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,663 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Enstar Group by 12.7% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 62,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,891,000 after acquiring an additional 6,992 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Enstar Group by 8.9% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 20,721 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Enstar Group by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 2,413 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Enstar Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 543,897 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $111,435,000 after acquiring an additional 7,532 shares during the last quarter. 66.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enstar Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGR opened at $246.73 on Thursday. Enstar Group Limited has a 12 month low of $141.04 and a 12 month high of $269.12. The company has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $251.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $225.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $12.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Enstar Group had a net margin of 77.04% and a return on equity of 40.31%. The company had revenue of $103.03 million during the quarter.

Enstar Group Profile

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. The company engages in the running off property and casualty, and other non-life lines of businesses. It also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

Read More: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Enstar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enstar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.