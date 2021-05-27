Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) to announce $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Murphy Oil’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.14) to $0.73. Murphy Oil reported earnings per share of ($0.71) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 121.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Murphy Oil will report full year earnings of $0.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to $1.92. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.79) to $1.58. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Murphy Oil.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $379.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.80 million. Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 75.92% and a negative return on equity of 3.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 62.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.81.

In other news, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $1,507,500.00. Also, Director Walentin Mirosh sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total transaction of $30,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $999,943.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 127,568 shares of company stock valued at $2,527,089. Company insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MUR. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Murphy Oil by 763.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,262 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in Murphy Oil during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Murphy Oil by 796.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,522 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 4,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Murphy Oil by 192.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,637 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 5,028 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MUR stock opened at $21.29 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Murphy Oil has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $22.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is -40.00%.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

