Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Stock Price Down 4.7%

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)’s stock price was down 4.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $20.88 and last traded at $20.88. Approximately 170,376 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 3,738,911 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.91.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MUR shares. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Murphy Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Murphy Oil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.81.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.02.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.22. Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 75.92% and a negative return on equity of 3.09%. The company had revenue of $379.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Murphy Oil Co. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is -40.00%.

In other news, Director Walentin Mirosh sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total transaction of $30,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $999,943.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher D. Hulse sold 4,579 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total transaction of $91,167.89. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 127,568 shares of company stock valued at $2,527,089 in the last three months. 6.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MUR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 103.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 129,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 65,700 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 103,338 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 31,752 shares during the last quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 1,660,960 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $20,098,000 after purchasing an additional 217,421 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 937,159 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,340,000 after purchasing an additional 270,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in Murphy Oil during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.75% of the company’s stock.

About Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR)

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.