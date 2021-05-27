Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $173.70 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) will report $173.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Myers Industries’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $184.20 million and the lowest is $163.20 million. Myers Industries posted sales of $118.39 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 46.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Myers Industries will report full-year sales of $681.93 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $643.50 million to $702.30 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $710.47 million, with estimates ranging from $675.60 million to $729.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Myers Industries.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $174.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.60 million. Myers Industries had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 4.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share.

MYE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen raised their target price on Myers Industries from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Myers Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

MYE stock opened at $21.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $790.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.21 and a beta of 1.47. Myers Industries has a 1 year low of $12.75 and a 1 year high of $23.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.53%.

In other news, CEO Michael Mcgaugh bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.84 per share, with a total value of $49,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,961 shares in the company, valued at $1,288,826.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Myers Industries by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,854,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $115,687,000 after acquiring an additional 272,210 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Myers Industries by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,093,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,121,000 after purchasing an additional 558,053 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Myers Industries by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,202,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,764,000 after purchasing an additional 148,367 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Myers Industries by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,772,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,841,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Myers Industries by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 796,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,739,000 after purchasing an additional 54,552 shares in the last quarter. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Myers Industries Company Profile

Myers Industries, Inc manufactures and sells polymer products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial, and consumer markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Material Handling and Distribution. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets various plastic and metal products, including plastic reusable material handling containers and small parts storage bins, plastic recreational vehicle tanks and parts, marine tanks and parts, portable plastic fuel tanks and water containers, portable marine fuel containers, ammunition containers, storage totes, bulk shipping containers, and metal carts and cabinets.

